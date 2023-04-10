StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

