StockNews.com Downgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INSM. Barclays dropped their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $28.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $282,031. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $2,584,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 397.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 91,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

