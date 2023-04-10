StockNews.com Downgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.73.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI opened at $83.01 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

