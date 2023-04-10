StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.68. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.27.
In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
