StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.68. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.27.

Insider Activity

In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AstroNova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

