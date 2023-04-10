StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.28. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

