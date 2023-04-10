StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EMLGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.05. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

