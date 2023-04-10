StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.05. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

