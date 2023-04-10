StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

