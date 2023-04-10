StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.