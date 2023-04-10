StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

