Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 167,467 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,467 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.58% of Intuit worth $634,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.48 on Monday, reaching $441.28. 409,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $492.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.07 and a 200-day moving average of $404.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

