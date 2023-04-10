Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 112,923 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,923 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 2.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.82% of IQVIA worth $310,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 786,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,221,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.59. The stock had a trading volume of 106,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,284. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $251.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

