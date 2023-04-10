Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $363,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.93. 123,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.65. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

