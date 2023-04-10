Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $158.88. 195,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,770. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $160.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

