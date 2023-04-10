Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 11,792 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of MercadoLibre worth $179,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,384.44.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $14.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,230.87. The company had a trading volume of 115,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,842. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,193.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,011.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

