Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Symrise Stock Performance

SYIEY stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Symrise has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

