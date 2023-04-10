Synthetix Achieves Market Capitalization of $681.81 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Synthetix has a market cap of $681.81 million and $33.00 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00009307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 316,672,351 coins and its circulating supply is 257,997,367 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

