T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 985,983 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.47% of T-Mobile US worth $824,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,478 shares of company stock worth $16,940,140 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

TMUS traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

