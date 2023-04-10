Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.47 and last traded at $87.17. Approximately 2,227,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,633,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

