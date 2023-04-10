Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.44. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 127,574 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,761.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 418,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 653,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.