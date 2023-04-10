Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 31.7% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 124,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VIV opened at $7.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.2417 per share. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.94%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

