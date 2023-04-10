Terra Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $322.92 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003446 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001640 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 250,019,716 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.