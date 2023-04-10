Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Stock Up 1.0 %

TCBI stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84.

Insiders

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $525.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,735,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 372,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.



