TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $15.48

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $17.02. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 1,519,342 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 17.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

About TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Articles

