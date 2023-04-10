The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.06.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

BA traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,678. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

