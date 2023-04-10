The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Lessened by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded down $5.26 on Monday, hitting $367.04. 30,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,053. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $421.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.50 and a 200-day moving average of $319.16.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.80.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

