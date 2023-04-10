The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.12.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $288.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

