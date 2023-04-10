Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,122,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $618,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $566.88. 107,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,205. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.42. The stock has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

