Thunder Brawl 24 Hour Volume Reaches $544.10 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $544.10 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00889043 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $865.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

