Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 159948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

The company has a market cap of C$373.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of C$711.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.1345291 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

