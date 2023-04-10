Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 848,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 612,865 shares.The stock last traded at $75.59 and had previously closed at $73.69.

A number of analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

