Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.53

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 62705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Titan International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

