Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 128,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 319,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

