Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 387,616 shares of company stock valued at $8,563,306. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.