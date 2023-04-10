TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,979. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.