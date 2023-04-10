Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.1 %

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

TSCO traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.28. 278,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $242.02. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

