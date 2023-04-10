Traders Purchase Large Volume of Northern Oil and Gas Call Options (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,311 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 267% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,446 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,792,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 671,052 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,654,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 358,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,589. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.