Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.35) target price on the stock.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 235.60 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 291.28. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 228.90 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.69 ($5.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11,780.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

