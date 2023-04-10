Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.35) target price on the stock.
Trainline Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 235.60 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 291.28. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 228.90 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.69 ($5.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11,780.00 and a beta of 1.66.
About Trainline
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.