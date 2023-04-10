Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 59,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 229,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.65.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
