Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 59,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 229,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

