Trevian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 89,032 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 20.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.61. 1,048,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $277.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

