Trevian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $138.85. 482,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.