Trevian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $91.70. 335,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

