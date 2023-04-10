tru Independence LLC Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.74. 2,743,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,351,081. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

