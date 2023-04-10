tru Independence LLC Buys 5,190 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comerica Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. 796,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

