tru Independence LLC Increases Stock Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXN stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 110,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

