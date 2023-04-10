tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $144,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 292,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
