tru Independence LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 85,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,571.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.82. 431,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.