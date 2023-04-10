TrueFi (TRU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.37 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $75.14 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,016,575,105 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,016,420,869.1828969 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.06987248 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $9,727,683.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars.

