Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRMK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. Trustmark has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Trustmark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.