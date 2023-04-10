U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,742,743. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.