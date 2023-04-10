UBS Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $123.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.17.

GOOGL stock opened at $108.42 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $137.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

