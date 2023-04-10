Uniswap (UNI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $56.23 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00020716 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $56.23 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00325774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.87402447 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 649 active market(s) with $58,682,002.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.